PJTSAU students call for university bandh on Jan 11

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 10:22 PM

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) students have called for varsity’s bandh in protest against the State government’s decision to allot 100 acres of land, some of which belongs to university, for construction of a new High Court building.

Apart from the bandh call, the students’ joint action committee called for protests across all its colleges in the State. On Wednesday, students conducted a rally besides staging a dharna on the university campus here. They also conducted ‘Vanta Varpu’ (cooking on road) as part of their demonstration. While PG and Phd students were spearheading the protest, undergraduate students have also joined.

“We have called for a university bandh on Thursday. We will intensify our protests in the days to come if the government does not take back the GO 55 allotting land for construction of the High Court building,” said Satyamurthy, president PhD research scholars association PTSAU.