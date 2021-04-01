Govt not considering any lockdown in Telangana: CS Somesh Kumar

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday clarified that the State government was not considering any kind of lockdown in Telangana.

“It has come to the notice of the government that an unsigned document claiming to be a GO issued on 1st April 2021 providing for closure of shops and commercial establishments etc. is circulating on social media. It is hereby clarified that the above said document is fake. No such order has been issued by the Government of Telangana,” the Chief Secretary said.