Govt provides adequate work to weavers: Jagadish Reddy

CM’s decision to distribute sarees to the woman durig Bathukamma festival has provided employment to the weaver, which has led to bringing earlier glory to handloom sector, said Minister

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said that the State Government has provided adequate work to weavers after it launched Bathukamma sarees in the state.

Distributing the Bathukamma sarees to women at Chivvemla in the district, Jagadish Reddy said the development activities and welfare schemes taken up in the state were an example for vision of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to make the state top in the country.

The decision of the Chief Minister to distribute sarees to the woman as gift of Bathukamma festival has provided employment to the weaver, which has led to bringing earlier glory to handloom sector. The decisions of the Chief Minister would be as per the aspirations and requirements of the people in the state, he added.

Stating that development and welfare were parallel sailing in the state, he pointed out that in addition to development activities, benefiting of welfare schemes were also reached the people living in tribal hamlets, dalit wadas and remote gondu and chenhu pentas in the state. He reminded that the Chief Minister has stood Telangana state in top in welfare and development in the country in the short span of time.

The welfare schemes taken up by the TRS government have stood as inspiration to other states, which have similar schemes. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Suryapet Municipal Chairperson Permalla Annapurna and others were also present.

