Govt ready to hold talks, resolve issues of VRAs: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:36 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

(File Photo) IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday announced that the State government was ready to hold discussions

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday announced that the State government was ready to hold discussions with the Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) and address their demands. He urged them to withdraw the strike and join duties in view of the ongoing Telangana National Integration Day celebrations.

Speaking to a delegation of VRAs who met him in the Assembly premises, Rama Rao said the government was ready to fulfill the promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said after the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations conclude on August 18, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will hold talks with them to resolve their issues.

On the occasion, the VRAs delegation took up pending issues pertaining to revised pay scale, promotions and other issues. They stated that a joint meeting of all the VRAs will be held on August 20 to discuss and finalise the action plan to take forward their struggle. “The previous governments did not address our issues. However, we are now confident that the Chief Minister and also the Minister are willing to address our demands,” they said.

Further, the Contract Assistant Professors Association Leaders also called on Rama Rao and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy seeking to regularise the contract assistant professors who are working in all the 11 State universities in Telangana.

Resolve VRAs issues on priority: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded the State government resolve the pending issues of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) on priority.

Speaking to media persons, he said the State government organized the Assembly session only to criticise the BJP and NDA government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of discussing the problems being faced by the people.

The ruling party was again raising the electrical meters issue in view of byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency soon, he said, alleging that the dues to discoms were not paid in the name of free power and the power utilities were not in a position to promptly pay salaries to the staff.

Sanjay said if the State government attempts to force farmers to fix meters to the pumpsets and blame the Central government then all the prisons would be filled with the BJP activists. The Centre was giving 32,000 MW power to Telangana and it is constructing a 4,000 MW power plant in Ramagundam.

