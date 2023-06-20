Govt strives for welfare of all sections, development: Balka Suman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Government whip Balka Suman felicitates a teacher for her outstanding contributions to the education department, in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Government whip Balka Suman said that the State government was striving for welfare of all sections, besides taking up developmental activities.

Participating in the Education Day celebrations here along with MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Suman said he was proud to say that Telangana had become a role model to the country with several States implementing Telangana’s schemes. Chennur segment had registered production of 68 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this Yasangi season as against 31 lakh metric tonnes recorded in the previous season.

Collector Badavath Santosh said 248 schools were being renovated under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme in the district in the first phase, spending Rs 90 crore. Steps were being taken to develop the remaining 748 schools at an estimated cost of Rs 245 crore. The schools are providing education to 50,038 students. As many as 1.64 lakh uniforms were given to the students.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul, trainee collector P Gowthami, District Educational Officer S Yadaiah and others were present.