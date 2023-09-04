Govt striving for economical growth of fishermen: Transport Minister

The government has taken up the scheme of distribution of fish fry on subsidy to eliminate the system of middlemen and to promote the blue revolution.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:46 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Khammam: The Telangana government has taken up the distribution of free fish seed for the economical growth of fishermen, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that The minister along with district Collector VP Gautham launched release of 75,000 fish fry into Machineni tank at Kotapadu village Raghunadhapalem mandal in the district on Monday. The government has taken up many welfare programmes for fishermen.

As a result the State was exporting fish now. The government has taken up the scheme of distribution of fish fry on subsidy to eliminate the system of middlemen and to promote the blue revolution. Vehicles were given on subsidy to sell fish in other States, he said.

Ajay Kumar informed that till date 186 fishermen cooperative societies have been registered in Khammam district. 143 primary societies, 30 women’s societies, six dalit and tribal societies were registered in the district with 14, 031 members.

Collector Gautam said that for the year 2023-24, a target has been set to release 362.59 lakh fish fry in 903 water bodies in the district. 3.35 lakh fish fry would be released in 54 water bodies of Khammam constituency.

Later in the day Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone for the construction works of Rajaka Community Hall which would be built with CDP funds of Rs.10 lakh at Cheruvu Bazar in Khammam city. The BRS provides free electricity up to 250 units to rajakas for their welfare, he said.