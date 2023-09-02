Puvvada inaugurates solar roofed parking shed at Khammam IDOC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated a 200 kilowatt capacity solar roofed parking shed at Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Khammam on Saturday.

The solar roofed parking shed is the first of its kind set up at the IDOCs in the State at a cost of Rs.1.58 crore. The Minister switched on the solar power plant along with MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLA S Venkata Veeraiah and district Collector VP Gautham.

The solar panels were fixed on the roof of a parking shed which was built for parking vehicles of officers and staff at the IDOC and started the process of connecting the 200 KW solar power plant to the grid. It was a great achievement of the State government, the Minister said.

Among the newly constructed IDOCs in the State, the solar power plant has been set up as a pilot project for the first time in Khammam district. Taking Khammam as an example, similar facilities were being set up at collectorates in other districts, Ajay Kumar noted.

About 800 to 1000 units of power would be generated per day with the power plant. The power generated by the plant would be used for IDOC needs and the remaining power would go to the grid. Power bill would have to be paid only for the net consumption of electricity.

With the establishment of the solar power plant, electricity charges worth Rs.80,000 to Rs.1 lakh per month would be saved. In Khammam huge funds have been spent to build, new collectorate, new district police headquarters, new RTC bus stand and new municipal corporation office.

With special funds provided by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao a six lane road with central lane was laid beyond Venkatayapalem to ensure speedy road connectivity to the collectorate, the minister noted.