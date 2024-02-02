Over 50K graduates enrolled as voters for graduate’s MLC polls: Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 09:02 PM

Khammam: All the graduates in the district should register as voters for the Graduate’s MLC constituency election by February 6, said district Collector VP Gautham.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the Collector said that there would be revision of the voters list in the Assembly and Parliament elections; the voter list for the MLC elections would have to be prepared from scratch.

Online and offline registration could be done through Form-18. The draft rolls would be displayed on February 24 and objections would be received till March 14.

The objections would be resolved on March 29.

The final electoral rolls of the MLC graduate’s election would be published on April 4. As many as 87, 177 graduates have registered in the 2021 elections in the district, for the current election 53, 463 graduates enrolled so far.

107 polling centres would be set up across the district, Gautham noted.He said that SSR-2024 was taken up for the Parliament elections and the draft publication was released on January 6.

According to the draft publication, there were 12, 16, 832 voters in the district, in which 23, 124 additions and 20, 435 deletions have been made, he said.

For each removed voter, notice was given to the concerned person, application through Form-7 was received and the process was completed following the rules. As of Friday, there are 12, 19, 521 voters in the district, including 5, 88, 362 men, 6, 31, 072 women and 87 transgenders.

There were 37, 740 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years. There were 1455 polling stations and one auxiliary polling station in the district. Newly registered voters would receive EPIC cards from February 15.

All measures would be taken to ensure that the conduct of the elections goes smoothly as per the schedule of the Election Commission of India, the Collector added.