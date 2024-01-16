Deputy CM Bhatti proposes ring road around Madhira

The Deputy Chief Minister had lengthy discussions with the leaders seeking their suggestions for the development of the constituency and asked everyone to contribute for Madhira development. The leaders of opposition parties made several suggestions.

16 January 2024

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka revealed that efforts would be made to construct an outer ring road for the development of Madhira town and bring agriculture related industries.

He held an all-party meeting to formulate an action plan for the comprehensive development of Madhira constituency at Madhira on Tuesday. Leaders of Congress, TRS, TDP, BJP, CPI and CPI (M) attended the meeting.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that due to the increase in vehicle traffic from Madhira to Hyderabad via Ambarpet, immediate steps were being taken to widen the embankment of Ambarpet tank and widen the road above the embankment.

An underground drainage system would be developed in Madhira town. Modernisation of Jalumudi, Kattaleru, Pandregupalli irrigation projects in the constituency would be completed. The works of left and right canals would be completed to bring additional ayacut into cultivation.

Jamalapuram Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple would be developed as a temple city and a spiritual tourism centre and an action plan for the same was being prepared. Indiramma Diary would be established to create employment opportunities, Bhatti Vikramarka noted.

Later in the day, he conducted a meeting with district Collector VP Gautham and district officials to review progress of ongoing development works. Steps should be taken to complete the works in progress. Street vendors should be allowed to do business on the road without traffic problems, he suggested.

Proposals for construction of buildings for gram panchayats that do not have their own buildings should be submitted. Proposals should be submitted for the construction of roads for better connectivity to the villages. Steps should be taken to conduct digital classes in all government schools, he said.

Bhatti Vikramarka also inspected works of a 100-bed government hospital building constructed at a cost of Rs 34 crore and the mini stadium built at a cost of Rs 2.65 crore. The works of 400 meters athletic track, cricket pitch, long jump court, outdoor Kho kho court should be completed speedily, he said.