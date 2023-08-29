545 Telangana Kreeda Pranganams established in Khammam

As many as 545 Telangana Kreeda Pranganams have been established in Khammam district and sports kits would soon be made available for the sportspersons, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar presented mementoes to coaches and athletes who excelled in sports in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: As many as 545 Telangana Kreeda Pranganams have been established in Khammam district and sports kits would soon be made available for the sportspersons, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The minister participated in the National Sports Day celebrations at Sardar Patel Stadium here on Tuesday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the famous hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State government has given importance to sports and improved the sports facilities. Rs 5.11 crore was spent to develop sports infrastructure at Sardar Patel Stadium where three state-of-the-art synthetic tennis courts and a wooden basketball court were developed.

Similarly, Rs. 2.50 crore was spent to build Wyra Indoor Stadium and Rs. 3.40 crore on Kallur minis-stadium. Madhira mini-stadium has been constructed with 2.65 crore. The sports persons should take advantage of the facilities provided by the government and bring the name to the district, Ajay Kumar said.

District Collector VP Gautham if the sportspersons excel in individual sports like wrestling, athletics, archery and gymnastics there is a chance to get more medals. The PETs in the schools should pay attention and recognise the talent of the children at the grassroots.

The Collector said that Khammam has a population of 16 lakhs, which was equal to the population of Jamaica. Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica excelled in sports in Jamaica and won many medals. Athletes who could win medals at international level have to be produced in Khammam.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju informed that the mini-stadium constructed at Madhira was ready for inauguration. The minister honoured the coaches and athletes who excelled in sports and handed over mementos.