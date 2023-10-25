Govt. teacher quits job, seeks Congress ticket in Yellandu

Laxman Naik has been meeting top Congress leaders in Telangana, Bengaluru and Kerala for the past few months in support of his candidacy.

By James Edwin Updated On - 09:44 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

File picture of TSTTF president E Laxman Naik greeting CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka during a rally.

Kothagudem: A government teacher and founder of Telangana State Tribal Teachers Federation (TSTTF) Eslavat Laxman Naik of Yellandu has entered the political arena to contest for Yellandu Assembly (ST) seat.

The 42-year-old teacher quit the job recently and is making efforts to secure the Congress ticket. He has been meeting top Congress leaders in Telangana, Bengaluru and Kerala for the past few months in support of his candidacy.

Speaking to Telangana Today Laxman Naik, of Lambadi community, claims that he has a huge supporters base in Yellandu, where he was born and brought up and support of government teachers as the leader of the TSTTF. Hence he could be the party’s best bet to win Yellandu seat.

He noted that in Yellandu constituency Lambadi community population is 78, 000 while the population of Koya community is 38, 000. According to population representation Yellandu constituency should be allotted to Lambadis.

Naik said his family has been with Congress for generations and hence he decided to contest on Congress ticket. He said he could get unconditional support from organizations like National Christian Council, Confederation of All India SC/ST Organisations, employee and teachers unions, SC/ST/BC unions because of his association with those organisations.

Explaining the reason why he quit the job and intended to join politics, the former teacher said he always wanted to enter public life to serve the people and for the development of Yellandu. He said he actively took part in the separate Telangana movement.

Naik informed that he had met CWC member Koppula Raju, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar to convince them about the party’s winning chances if he is fielded on behalf of the party.

He said he also wrote to AICC former president Rahul Gandhi urging him to consider his candidacy for Yellandu Assembly adding that the party would take a positive decision in his favour.