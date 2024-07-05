Take up 100 pc control of stray dogs: Sangareddy Collector

The Collector held a review meeting with the representatives of Blue Cross, Navodya Pet Society, Animal Care Society, and other organisations and officials of the district administration on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 11:09 PM

Sangareddy: In the wake of increased stray dog attacks across the district, Collector Valluru Kranthi asked the officials to take up 100 per cent birth control of stray dogs. The Collector held a review meeting with the representatives of Blue Cross, Navodya Pet Society, Animal Care Society, and other organisations and officials of the district administration on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kranthi directed them to take up animal birth control measures to restrict the population of stray dogs in municipalities and villages. She instructed them to take all the measures to control the stray dog attacks on humans.

Kranthi suggested the officials ensure the non-vegetarian waste coming out of chicken, mutton centres and fish stalls at designated places. Asking the officials to act tough on the people who were dumping them in the streets, Kranthi directed them to sensitize the citizens to regularly keep water and food for the stray dogs so they would not attack the people. She further asked them to ensure the stray dogs were adopted by the individuals or colony welfare societies.