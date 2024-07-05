Worried over widespread agitations, CM Revanth says job calendar will be released

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 10:57 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Apparently worried over the widespread agitations by unemployed youth across the State on Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that a job calendar would be released after discussing the matter in the assembly in the ensuing budget session.

The Chief Minister sought to assure that the Government was determined to fill government job vacancies and would definitely take decisions that would benefit the unemployed youth.

“Do not fall prey to the conspiracies of some political parties,” Revanth Reddy appealed to the agitating unemployed youth, who laid siege to the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) office earlier in the day leading to arrests of scores of protesters.

With the protestors led by the BRSV declaring that the agitation would be further intensified, the Chief Minister held conclaves with some student leaders, NSUI activists and later with officials to discuss the issue and came out with the statement on Friday night.

He said changing rules while the examinations were underway could lead to legal complications. Considering all these aspects, the State government would take an appropriate decision, he assured.

Reminding that the Congress government had already filled up 28,942 jobs as promised to the unemployed, he said long-pending legal issues were addressed for Group I, Group 2 and Group 3 appointments.

All measures were being taken up to fill up the vacancies by conducting competitive exams and a job calendar released after a discussion in the budget sessions, the Chief Minister said. He also maintained that focus would be on to avoid clash of dates of examinations conducted by various boards.

Revanth Reddy advised the unemployed not to fall for politicians who were trying to instigate youth, while asserting that his government was working with commitment to fulfil aspirations of the unemployed.

The Chief Minister sought to justify the inordinate delay in issuing job notifications saying that “If notifications are issued against the rules, the exercise to fill up the jobs will stop and the unemployed will suffer at large”.

MP Chamala Kiran Reddy, MLC Balmoori Venkat, Youth Congress State president Shivsena Reddy, professor Riyaz, Teachers JAC leader Harshvardhan Reddy, OU student leaders Changani Dayakar, Manavatarai and others participated in the meeting.

During the three-hour meeting, the Chief Minister inquired about the demands of the unemployed. He then called Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and other senior officials and discussed the possibilities to resolve the demands raised by the unemployed.

A long discussion took place on the demand of selection for mains at 1:100 ratio against the 1:50 ratio per post for Group 1 examinations. The old notification was cancelled and a new notification was issued with additional posts. Four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

According to the notification, the selection for mains would be done at 1: 50 ratio for each post. If the rules were amended to select at 1:100 ratio, there was a risk of intervention by the courts, and if the same happens, the entire notification would have to be stopped again, officials explained to the Chief Minister.

A discussion was also held on the demand to increase Group 2 and Group 3 posts. Officials explained to the Chief Minister that increasing the posts while the process of examination was underway would also be a violation of the notification and even courts would intervene.

Since a new notification was issued for Group I it helped in increasing the number of posts; however, there was no such provision for Group 2 and Group 3 notifications, officials said.

The student union leaders brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that DSC exams were scheduled from July 17 to August 5 and this would immediately followed with Group 2 examination on August 7 and 8. This was resulting in a lot of stress and inconvenience for the candidates, they said.

In reply, the Chief Minister assured them that the issue would be discussed with the TGPSC and Education Department and a decision would be taken accordingly.