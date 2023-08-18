Govt to establish SFDZs for promoting fisheries sector in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking move, Telangana is set to revolutionise its fisheries sector with the establishment of Special Fisheries Development Zones (SFDZ). Much like Special Economic Zones (SEZ) that have paved the way for industrial growth, these SFDZs aim to enhance fisheries wealth and provide employment opportunities for fishermen.

The State Fisheries Department, in collaboration with the Fisheries Federation, is taking the lead in this transformative initiative. The SFDZs will be established utilising the flood canals of different irrigation projects.

As part of the first phase, the focus is on the Sriramsagar-Mid Manair flood canal spanning 122 km across four zones. The 20-km stretch from Shanagar in Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district to Varadavelli village in Boinapalli mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district, has been selected for the pilot project.

“Owing to its consistent water flow, the canals are suitable for such fish production projects. Being a land-locked State, Telangana is apt for fish cultivation due to availability of canals and other water bodies,” said Telangana State Fishermen Cooperative Societies Federation chairman Pittala Ravinder.

The potential impact of the project is substantial, with an expected employment boost for around 12,000 fishermen in Nirmal, Jagitial, Karimnagar, and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. The projected fishery wealth generated from this initiative is estimated to be worth Rs 300 crores. Upon its successful implementation, the SFDZ will be expanded to Kakatiya canal that would foster the growth of the fisheries sector further.

Due to efforts of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to develop Mid Manair project into a fisheries hub, the US company ‘FishIn’ has expressed a commitment to invest Rs 1,000 crore. As work is already in progress for fish cultivation using cage culture, the latest addition of SFDZ will further boost the development of the firsheries sector in the area.

Telangana’s move to implement fish farming in the Sriramsagar canal marks a historic milestone, making it the first state in the country to take such an initiative. This pioneering decision comes after a successful experiment by the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) in Kolkata, which demonstrated the viability of fish farming in a flood canal in the Sundarban region of Odisha.