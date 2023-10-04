Govt’s LPG subsidy hike in view of upcoming state polls: Congress

The government on Wednesday hiked the subsidy paid to poor women, who got cooking gas connections under Ujjwala scheme, to Rs 300 per cylinder from the current Rs 200, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the government has hiked the subsidy on cooking gas connections under Ujjwala scheme in view of the upcoming state polls and claimed that the Centre would again raise the price of cylinders after the BJP is “decimated” in the elections.

Ujjwala beneficiaries currently pay Rs 703 per 14.2-kg cylinder as against the market price of Rs 903. After the decision of the Union Cabinet, they will now pay Rs 603.

Asked about the decision at a press conference here, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said, “When elections get over in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana in December, they (BJP government) will again hike the rates by Rs 300 and then before Lok Sabha polls, will reduce Rs 300 again,” Kumar said.

“It is Sahab’s habit, there are elections and this is a compulsion but it will not save them. Mark my words, the day elections get over and they (the BJP) will be decimated, rates will go up,” he said.