Graduates MLC polls: Unemployed youth to favour BJP, says Premender Reddy

He said he would fight to resolve the issues of government employees and also ensure filling of all vacancies in the govt offices

Published: 8:31 pm

Warangal Urban: Stating that the unemployed youth and employees were in favour of BJP, the party’s MLC candidate for Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda Graduates constituency Gujjula Premender Reddy exuded confidence on Thursday that he would win the seat.

Taking exception to the ‘language’ used by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao against the BJP and Opposition leaders during the public meeting on Wednesday, Premender Reddy, in an informal chat with mediapersons here, said he would fight to resolve the issues of government employees and also ensure filling of all vacancies in the govt offices.

“Chandrashekhar Rao is scared of BJP which is why he started speaking about PRC and unemployment allowance to the jobless youth. Due to the pressure mounted by the BJP leaders, he is announcing these pro-people’s decisions,” he said.

Responding to question on privatisation of Indian Railways and other companies like Vizag steel factory, he said that privatisation will help in the growth of Railways. “Our younger generation is thinking of bullet trains and clean trains with world-class facilities. In order to meet their desires, we need to pump in more funds into the Railways, but the Central government alone cannot do this. In view of this, we need to rope in private players. There is nothing wrong in allowing the private trains on the public railway track as the public roads are used by everyone,” he said. Reddy alleged that the State government had failed to resolve the issue of the Podu lands in Agency areas and added that many tribals were joining the BJP as they were vexed with the Left parties, TRS and other parties who failed to hand over the pattas to the tribals on Podu lands.

Later, he visited several government offices including the NPDCL, district court complex and others urged the graduate voters to vote for him in the election. Party Urban district president Rao Padma, Desini Sadanandam and others accompanied him during the campaign.

