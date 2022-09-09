Grand reception held to honour US Consulate General Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:55 AM, Fri - 9 September 22

Ravi Puli, founder and CEO, International Solutions Group, Washington with Consul General Jennifer Larson. Noted Telugu NRI entrepreneur Ravi Puli, founder and CEO, International Solutions Group, Washington welcomed all the guests to the meet and greet luncheon with Consul General. Jennifer Larson.

Hyderabad: To honour the recently appointed US Consulate General Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, the NRI community hailing from the two-Telugu speaking States organised a felicitation function and luncheon meeting in Washington DC.

Noted Telugu NRI entrepreneur Ravi Puli, founder and CEO, International Solutions Group, Washington welcomed all the guests to the meet and greet luncheon with Consul General. Jennifer Larson.

“We are looking forward to working with Consul General for all possible help in improving the relationship with Hyderabad and US. As the Hyderabad Consulate will be the largest consulate in Asia, relations are also at the highest level between Hyderabad and USA. I will work towards creating more jobs in both countries and especially in the Telugu States as the unemployment rate is very high although there is a high talent pool,” he said.

In her remarks, Jennifer Larson expressed happiness in meeting all those who attended the meeting and being involved in bilateral relations. The top US official also spoke about the largest US consulate in Asia in Hyderabad having 55 windows for visa interviews and would improve the services dramatically.

“Happy to go back to India to serve a second time. My first time was in Mumbai Consulate. I thank Ravi Puli for hosting this meeting in short notice with a good number of attendees from various backgrounds,” she said.

Dr Ravi Kota, Minister (Economic), Embassy of India, who was a special guest, while welcoming Jennifer Larson, highlighted the potential opportunities for strengthening economic relations between USA and in her Consular jurisdiction in India covering Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.