U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad launches financial literacy program for women

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:50 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad has launched a financial literacy and planning program for working women in collaboration with Yugantar, a not-for-profit-organization, and in partnership with the Telangana Domestic Workers Union.

Titled ‘Budget Rani’, 25 domestic workers attended the opening program and over the next six months, the program will train 250 women in essential financial literacy skills that will help them manage their family’s finances more effectively.

A day-long workshop provided capacity and skill building sessions to assist participants in managing their finances effectively and helped them improve understanding of their savings and assets. It also included components on interest rates, loans and savings, safe borrowing and saving avenues, investment options and the risks involved, pensions, insurance schemes, and how to identify scams.

Dave Moyer, the Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, said “when women are more in control of their personal and family finances, the whole family sees the benefits including better access to health services and education.”

Navika Harshe, Program Head of Budget Rani stressed the need to make the domain of financial planning available to all sections of society and especially to working women.

Tejaswini Madabhushi, CEO of Yugantar added, “we aim to expand it to include more women using digital technology including an app and setting up a helpline to provide comprehensive financial solutions.”