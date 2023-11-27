Grant IT Hub, Industries for Andole: Kranthi Kiran

Sangareddy: Andole BRS candidate Chanti Kranthi Kiran has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to grant IT Hub, Industries and Women’s Residential Degree College to Andole after forming the government for third consecutive time.

Addressing the Praja Ashirwada Sabha in Andole on Monday, the sitting MLA has appealed the Chief Minister to merge Tekmal, Alladurg and Regode mandals of his Constituency in Sangareddy District by separating them from Medak District to easte out the administration. He has thanked the Chief Minister for taking up Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Projects to meet the irrigation needs of his constituency. The MLA has thanked Rao for giving Singur water to his Constituency needs.

