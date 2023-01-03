Granules India to set up Rs 2,000 crore green pharma unit at Kakinada

Entered into a strategic partnership with Greenko ZeroC to collaborate on green molecule solutions.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based pharma company Granules India said it entered into a strategic partnership with Greenko ZeroC to collaborate on green molecule solutions and their wider applications in pharmaceuticals.

Granules and Greenko ZeroC will develop and promote integrated green pharmaceutical zones (GPZ) in Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh. Granules will build a greenfield facility for large scale manufacturing of key starting materials (KSMs), Intermediates, APIs and fermentation-based products. The facility will be in about 100 acre and will be taken up in phases. The project will see an investment of about Rs 2,000 crore over five years.

Greenko ZeroC will supply carbon-free energy and enable green hydrogen derivatives along with its various chemical derivatives. Granules envisages to use these to produce value added products such as dicyandiamide, paracetamol, metformin, other active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. Granules will also manufacture energy intensive fermentation-based products at this facility.

“The partnership with Greenko will minimize carbon footprint and impact of our operations on the environment. Sustainability and green chemistry are key pillars of our commitment,” said Dr Krishna Prasad, Granules Chairman and Managing Director.

“This partnership will make industrial manufacturing to be more sustainable and competitive with technologically superior and green solutions,” said Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Greenko CEO and Managing Director.