Green India Challenge: MLA’s children plant saplings in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:42 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hanamkonda: Continuing with the ongoing ‘Green India Challenge’ campaign initiated by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar, the children of Warangal West MLA and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar planted saplings on their fifth birthday at the MLA’s camp office at Balasamudram here on Thursday. The twins – Dasyam Krishika Bhaskar and Krishnav Bhaskar – planted saplings of ‘Parijatham’ and ‘Nooru Varahalu’ in the presence of their parents.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said parents should teach their wards protect the nature and environment by planting the saplings and protecting the trees. “The real wealth we can give to the future generation is greenness. Children should be made accustomed to planting trees and protecting them from a tender age,” he said and thanked MP Santosh Kumar launching the Green India Challenge.

The MLA later donated 200 chairs worth Rs.30,000 to the ‘MallikHambha Manovikasa Kendram’, an NGO working for well being of mentally challenged children in Hanamkonda.