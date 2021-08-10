Greta Thunberg appears on ‘Vogue Scandinavia’ cover, targets fast fashion

The 18-year-old said shoppers who buy fast fashion are encouraging the industry to continue its “harmful process” in her interview with ‘Vogue’.

Hyderabad: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg appeared on the inaugural cover of ‘Vogue Scandinavia’. And on the same day, she was calling out fast fashion’s impact on the environment to millions of her followers on social media.

The 18-year-old, who has become a prominent global voice for climate activism, said shoppers who buy fast fashion are encouraging the industry to continue its “harmful process” in her interview with ‘Vogue’.

Thunberg also posted the cover photo on Instagram and accused the industry of misleading consumers with its marketing about sustainability efforts. She has 12 million followers on Instagram.

“Many are making it look as if the fashion industry is starting to take responsibility, by spending fantasy amounts on campaigns where they portray themselves as ‘sustainable’, ‘ethical’, ‘green’, ‘climate neutral’ and ‘fair,’” she wrote. “But let’s be clear: This is almost never anything but pure green washing. You cannot mass produce fashion or consume ‘sustainably’ as the world is shaped today. That is one of the many reasons why we will need a system change.”

Thunberg told ‘Vogue Scandinavia’ she understands that shoppers want to buy fashion so they can express themselves and their identities. She also suggests second hand shopping as an alternative. “Many young shoppers are turning to second hand clothing to solve the problem,” she said.

“The last time I bought something new was three years ago and it was second hand,” she said. “I just borrow things from people I know.”