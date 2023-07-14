Group II exam: Holidays for schools, colleges on Aug 29 and 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government has declared holidays for all the educational institutions that have been designated as centres for conduct of Group-II services recruitment examination on August 29 and 30.

As per a memo issued by the Education department, 5.5 lakh candidates are to appear for the Group-II services recruitment examination on August 29 and 30, which are working days.

Since both are working days, as per request of the TSPSC that conducts the exams, the department announced holidays for all educational institutions that have been designated as centres.

District collectors, State Council of Higher Education, Commissioners of Collegiate, Technical and Intermediate Education, Board of Intermediate Education Secretary and Director of School Education have been asked to take necessary further action.