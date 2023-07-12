6 more persons arrested in TSPSC question paper leak case

The SIT formed some teams to identify the suspects in the case and nab them. So far, about 80 persons were arrested in the case by the Hyderabad SIT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police who are probing the TSPSC exam paper leak case took into custody six more persons on Wednesday.

The six persons had allegedly bought the question paper from Assistant Engineer, P Ramesh, who worked with the irrigation department and is now placed under suspension. Ramesh runs a coaching centre and had allegedly sold the question paper to the candidates.

The SIT formed some teams to identify the suspects in the case and nab them. So far, about 80 persons were arrested in the case by the Hyderabad SIT.

