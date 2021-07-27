Groupe ADP, GMR enter into industrial partnership

Partners to cooperate with each other and seek a shared global vision for the airport sector

Published: 4:59 pm

Hyderabad: Groupe ADP and GMR have executed their industrial partnership, demonstrating their intent to cooperate with each other and a shared global vision for the airport sector. The objective of this strategic partnership is to leverage on each other’s expertise and resources, with a view to improve service level and product offering to passengers and airlines.

Groupe ADP and GMR want to further strengthen their cooperation to identify areas of synergy and seize new opportunities to improve efficiency and define world-class new, safe standards of experience for the passengers. This agreement will thus enhance and accelerate their cooperation to leverage on each other’s strengths, and to add value to both companies in their entire network of airports and explore new business avenues.

The partners are going to work on- sustainability, through common objectives to reduce the footprint of the industry; passenger experience, through implementing smart airports innovations and experience; airport operations, by enhancing throughput and capacity on existing and future platforms.

They will also focus on information technology/innovation, by synergising the capabilities of both group in various areas such as cybersecurity, block chain architecture, joint IT solutions, etc. with access to the development ecosystem across Europe, and India and airport services & offerings by driving service standards and possible opportunities for cooperation; design, engineering and project Management by identifying synergies across complementary capabilities.

GBS Raju, chairman, Airports, GMR Group, said, “The industrial partnership between GMR and ADP has been conceived to build an unparalleled airport alliance in the world that builds on the combined experience of ADP and GMR of handling more than 325 million passengers annually. Together, we seek to bring unique experiences and concepts to the aviation industry that will build upon the combined expertise, innovation and vision of both partners. We believe this partnership will strengthen our respective airport platforms and enhance our competitiveness to seek opportunities for profitable growth for both ADP and GMR.”

Augustin de Romanet, chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris SA – ADP Group, added, “This Industrial partnership will allow us to systematically explore and seize the opportunities to design the future of our industry with the ambition to set up the highest standards in terms of performance, operations, hospitality and sustainability.”

