GMR Aviation Academy unveils cutting-edge aviation cyber security phygital lab

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: GMR Aviation Academy (GMRAA) and Gramax Cybersec (a GMR Group entity) have launched an Aviation Cyber Security Phygital Lab in collaboration with the Information Sharing & Analysis Center (ISAC) at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

GMRAA has dedicated 10,000 sft for the development of the Phygital Lab, with Cyberange as the technology partner and ISAC as the knowledge partner, working together to create comprehensive training programs for cybersecurity professionals and freshers. It aims to address the evolving challenges of global adversaries and will provide training programs to safeguard Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) from cyber threats.

Patimeedi Jagan Mohan Rao, TSTS Chairman, who participated in inauguration of the facility, highlighted the importance of cybersecurity in Hyderabad’s growth as a technology hub. SGK Kishore, Executive Director-South-Airports and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports, emphasized that the lab will equip aviation professionals with the skills and practical experience necessary to counter emerging cyber threats effectively.

The lab is equipped with the latest IT, IoT, and SCADA devices to simulate approximately 30 cyber-attack scenarios that include unauthorized access to air traffic control systems, malware infections in baggage handling systems, ransomware affecting flight scheduling, manipulation of IoT devices, and social engineering attacks compromising security personnel.