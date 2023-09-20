GTA to work for the betterment of Telangana community

The GTA executive committee, Board of Trustees and over 100 delegates from all over the US attended the brainstorming sessions held at Farmington (Detroit), Michigan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: The Global Telangana Association of USA is preparing plans to take up initiatives for the betterment of people of Telangana across the globe.

The Board discussed a variety of issues and initiatives concerning the Telangana community, which will be taken up with the active support of Telangana communities present all over the globe and in India in particular, according to a press release.

According to GTA USA president Praveen Kesireddy, the GTA would work with both the government and NGOs for the betterment of various sections in the society in the field of healthcare, education, employment, immigration and business sectors among a few.

The GTA was fast gaining popularity with 10,000 plus members and volunteers enlisted into the new organization, he said, adding that in the next two years the figure would touch 25,000.

GTA chairman Vishweshwar Kalvala said a world-wide convention was being planned either in July-August or December next year.