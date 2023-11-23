BRS govt took up development works worth Rs 9,000 cr in Patancheru: Mahipal Reddy

The Patancheru MLA has urged the Chief Minister to provide house sites to all the people who did not have homes in the Constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy during Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Patancheru on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has said that the BRS government took up development works worth a gigantic Rs 9,000 crore during the past nine and half years in the Constituency.

Addressing the gathering during Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s Praja Aashirvada Sabha in Patancheru on Thursday, the Patancheru MLA has urged the Chief Minister to provide house sites to all the people who did not have homes in the Constituency.

Stating that people from 28 States were living in Patancheru by working in different industries, Reddy has said that he would construct houses for all the workers utilising the funds available under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Since over 2 lakh migrant workers from north India were living here, the MLA has said that it is the Telangana government’s responsibility to build respectable houses for all of them.

Appealing the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to set up IT industries, the two-time BRS MLA has said that they have kept 400 acres of government land ready for them. He has appealed to the Chief Minister to set up some junior and degree colleges in all the mandals. A huge number of people have participated in the public meeting.