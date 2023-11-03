Gulf JAC to contest in assembly election in Telangana

Fri - 3 November 23

Karimnagar: In order to highlight the problems of gulf migrant labourers, Gulf JAC, a forum of 24 organizations working on Gulf labourers, has decided to contest in the assembly elections in the state. It has decided to contest in six assembly constituencies. In this regard, JAC decided in its meeting held in Dubai on October 14, 15 wherein the ‘Gulf Declaration’ was passed. While Gulf JAC leaders and social workers meeting was held in Dubai on October 14, a mass meeting of gulf labourers was organized at Indian Social Center, Ajman next day.

Besides meetings, JAC members also spent three days with labourers to get firsthand information about the problems of labourers as part of camp sleep held in AL Karam, Bur Dubai, Abu Dhabi on October 16, 17, 18. As part of the Dubai declaration, Gulf JAC has decided to contest in six places such as Nirmal, Balkonda, Sircilla, Vemulawada, Jagtial and Korutla segments wherein the migration of labourers to Dubai is high.

All India Forward Bloc has come forward to give tickets to gulf JAC leaders to contest in the assembly elections. Out of six, three aspirants were already issued B-forms. Not merely filing nominations, JAC has decided to take up campaign in a big way besides organizing meeting in every constituency in the name of ‘Gulf Garjana’. It is contemplating to utilize various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others to educate the family members of gulf labourers to exercise their votes in favor of JAC candidates. Founder and president of Pravasi Mitra Labour Union, Swadeshi has decided to contest from Nirmal segment.

