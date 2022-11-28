Gurazada award to Chaganti opposed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Visakhapatnam: People’s organisations in the city on Monday protested the choice of Gurazada award to Chaganti Koteswara Rao who is known for his discourses on Hindu mythology.

At a round table conference organised at the Alluri Vignana Kendram here, the speakers noted that while the legendary Gurazada was known for his progressive works and advocated the cause of women and societal reforms, Chaganti supported the orthodox and the caste system through his lectures. The latter was diametrically opposed to Gurazada ideology, they pointed out and appealed to the organisers of the award not to give the award to Chaganti.

Former MLC MVS Sarma, state secretary of Progressive Writers’ Association Uppala Appalaraju, Visakha Writers’ Association secretary Adapa Ramakrishna, People for India leaders BL Narayana and Ramana, and others spoke.