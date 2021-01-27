Gurugram residents to get electricity bill on mobile phones

According to the department officials, to avail this service the consumers in Gurugram will have to give a missed call on the number ‘70821-02200’ of the department to get information.

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Gurugram: The district discom department has made elaborate arrangements for updating the consumers about electricity bills through mobile phones, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the department officials, to avail this service the consumers in Gurugram will have to give a missed call on the number ‘70821-02200’ of the department to get information related to their electricity bill online on their mobile.

The officials also said that for this online process the mobile number of the consumers should be linked to the electricity meter account. Consumers can also update their mobile number and Aadhaar number.

“For the convenience of consumers, Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has started a missed call alert service under which a message is sent to the consumer on making missed calls from their registered mobile. They will receive a link, by clicking on it, the consumers can download and pay their electricity bill,” said the spokesperson of South Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

He informed that before receiving subsidy and missed call alert facility from the department, the consumer will have to get Aadhaar updated first, only then the consumer will get the benefit of subsidy being given by the government. With this facility, consumers will no longer have to wait for meter readers and bill delivery for electricity bills.

He further said that it would also help the department to create awareness among the masses about the benefits of timely payments of the electricity bills.

Apart from this, the Consumers can also check their account balance through a mobile app for which they can download ‘DHBVN Smart Meter Mobile App’ from Play Store.

