Sahaja moves into quarterfinals of ITF $25K Women tournament

Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli entered into quarterfinals of the singles event of the ITF $25K Women tournament in Gurugram on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 February 2024, 11:49 PM

Sahaja Yamalapalli

In the pre-quarterfinal clash, the State player defeated compatriot Ria Bhatiya 7-6 (8), 7-5 to enter into the last eight stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, another State player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty lost to Jacqueline Cabaj Awad of Sweden 1-6 , 6-3 , 7-6 (5) in a hard of fought battle. In doubles clash, the pair of Rashmikaa and Vaidehee Choudhari suffered defeat to second seed Jacqueline and Justina Mikulskyte 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 to end their campaign.

Results: Pre-quarterfinals: Singles: Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Ria Bhatiya 7-6(8), 7-5; Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (SWE) (7) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5); Doubles: Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (SWE) (2)/Justina Rashmikaa Mikulskyte (LTU) (2) bt Bhamidipaty ( IND) & Vaidehee Choudhari 3-6 , 6-4, 10-8.