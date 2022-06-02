Thursday, Jun 2, 2022
Gurukul entrance test on June 6, hall tickets available for download

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 05:05 PM, Thu - 2 June 22
Hyderabad: The entrance test for admission into Telangana Gurukul Junior Colleges in first year Intermediate for the academic year 2022-23 will be held at Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Medak, Siddipet and Sangareddy districts on June 6 from 10 to 12.30 pm.

Students who have applied for the entrance test can download their hall tickets from the website (https://tsrjdc.cgg.gov.in). In case of corrections needed to be taken up in the hall tickets, students can visit their allotted examination centre with original certificates for getting the changes made.

