Gutha faults Oppn for politicising TSPSC question paper leak issue

TSPSC has been functioning transparently, without giving scope for mistakes for the last eight years, said Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:56 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Thursday found fault with the Opposition parties for attempting to politicise the TSPSC question paper leak issue. He said both the Congress and the BJP were trying to make an issue by attributing the crime committed by a few individuals to the entire system.

In an informal interaction with the mediapersons here, Sukender Reddy said the TSPSC has been functioning transparently, without giving scope for mistakes for the last eight years. He felt that the Opposition parties were demanding for a CBI inquiry into the case, only to draw public attention and gain political mileage.

“A special investigation team has been already constituted to investigate the case. People responsible for the question paper leak will not be spared,” he said.

Sukender Reddy termed the ongoing seperate padayatras of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and Congress Legislative Party Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as attempts for one-upmanship. He accused the BJP government at the Centre of harassing the Opposition parties by misusing the Central investigation agencies.

He exuded confidence that the ruling BRS will emerge victorious for third consecutive term in the Assembly elections to be held this year. On his son G Amith Reddy foraying into electoral politics, Sukender Reddy said the party leadership would decide from where he would contest.

The Council Chairman observed that the Governor should respect the decision of the legislative bodies and give her assent to the pending bills. He reminded that the Governor can recommend changes, if needed and avoid unnecesary hurdles for the State administration.

Also Read TSPSC plans to conduct cancelled, postponed exams in May