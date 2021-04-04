GWMC officials asked to conduct voter survey efficiently

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Warangal Urban: Joint Director of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K Phalgun Kumar has instructed the officials to conduct the survey of the SC, ST, BC, and women voters efficiently.

Addressing a training programme on the voters’ survey at the headquarters of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) here on Sunday, he said that the survey must be conducted in a transparent manner in all the newly formed 66 divisions under the GWMC limits.

“You must go to every house under the limits of each polling station in the 66 divisions. The survey should start from today (April 4) and be completed by April 7. Everyone must execute their duties with utmost dedication without any negligence. Steps should be taken to complete the process and publish the final list of voters within the stipulated time,” he added.

The number of divisions in GWMC was increased from 58 to 66 by issuing a final notification on April 1. Meanwhile, orders were issued for preparation and final publication of electoral rolls marked with SC, ST, BC, and Women voters in Form -6 must be submitted to the concerned officials on April 14. Elections for GWMC were held in 2016 and the elected council term ended on March 15, 2021, and the government had appointed Warangal Urban district collector as the Special Officer for the civic body. Officials said that the election notification would be released by the State Election Commission (SEC) after the completion of the SC, ST, BC, and Women voters’ survey.

GWMC , which has four Assembly constituencies, including Warangal East and West, Wardhannapet and Parkal, is spread over 407.21 square km, and has a total population of 10 lakh. It has 183 non-notified slums and 93 notified slums. ACP Ganapathi, Revenue Officers, Supervisors, Revenue Inspectors, Town Planning Department staff, Bill Collectors, and others attended the training programme.

