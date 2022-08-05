‘Telangana govt committed to create more lung spaces for city dwellers’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

MLA Vinay Bhaskar during the inauguration of park in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Warangal: The State government is committed to create more lung spaces in the urban areas to ensure a pleasant atmosphere to the local dwellers, said West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

He along with Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) commissioner P Pravinya has inaugurated a park developed at a cost of Rs 1.12 crore at the New Millennium Colony here on Friday.

“The GWMC is focusing on the development of the parks, open gyms and other facilities for the local dwellers,” he said and added that they were also trying to develop theme parks and children’s parks in the Warangal West Assembly constituency.

“We are also taking steps to protect the vacant lands belonging to the municipality,” he said. The MLA has appreciated the local colony development committee for coming forward to maintain the newly developed park. “An MoU between the GWMC and colony development committee will be inked soon,” he said, and urged the people to ensure the protection of the open gym and walking track in the park.

Local corporator Engula Manasa Ramprasad, Chief Horticulture Officer Srinivas Rao, Executive Engineer Laxma Reddy and other officials were present at the programme.