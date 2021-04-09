Gymkhana eves record big win in hockey tournament

Meanwhile, the men’s quarterfinals will be held from Saturday.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: Kusuma scored four goals while Bhavani and Maduri added three each as Gymkhana 1 thrashed Kamareddy 12-0 in the women’s match in the Dhyan Chand Cup for men and women five-a-side hockey tournament at Gymkhana on Friday.

Meenakshi added the other two goals for the winners. Meanwhile, the men’s quarterfinals will be held from Saturday.

Results: Women: Medchal 7 (Jesnitha 3, Shailaja 2, Nikita 1, Aparna 1) bt Royal Club B 2 (S Aishwarya 2); Gymkhana I 12 (Kusuma 4, Bhavani 3, Maduri 3,Meenakshi 2) bt Kamareddy 0; Royal Club A 8 (Harleen Kaur 4, Ambica 3, Suriya 1) bt Gymkhana 2 (Sowjanya 1, Vysnavi 1).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .