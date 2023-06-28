Haj pilgrim from Telangana dies in Mina

Published Date - 09:23 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Jeddah: A Haj pilgrim from Telangana died on Wednesday while performing Haj rituals in Mina.

Fatima Sarwar, a native of Sangareddy, had come along with her son Mir Majid Ali Azam for Haj and while returning to her accommodation after the stone ritual, she suddenly fell ill and died.

Ali Azam is the owner of Zam Zam Dhaba, a popular restaurant on the Hyderabad – Mumbai Highway.

