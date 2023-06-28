Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023
Home | Telangana | Haj Pilgrim From Telangana Dies In Mina

Haj pilgrim from Telangana dies in Mina

Fatima Sarwar had come along with her son Mir Majid Ali Azam for Haj and while returning to her accommodation after the stone ritual, she suddenly fell ill and died

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:23 PM, Wed - 28 June 23
Haj pilgrim from Telangana dies in Mina
Representational Image.

Jeddah: A Haj pilgrim from Telangana died on Wednesday while performing Haj rituals in Mina.

Fatima Sarwar, a native of Sangareddy, had come along with her son Mir Majid Ali Azam for Haj and while returning to her accommodation after the stone ritual, she suddenly fell ill and died.

Ali Azam is the owner of Zam Zam Dhaba, a popular restaurant on the Hyderabad – Mumbai Highway.

LSEG_Growing

Related News

LSEG_Growing

Latest News