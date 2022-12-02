Hamstech College celebrates Freshers’ Week with glittery party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Hamstech welcomed the freshers with an electrifying Freshers’ party. Considered pioneers in the field of creative education for 30 years, the institute has been successful to establish careers for more than 32,000 students. They render nine creative courses such as Fashion design, Interior design, Photography, Graphic design, Fashion styling, Jewellery design, Baking, and Culinary arts.

The JRC Convention at Jubilee Hills served as the location for the freshers’ fiesta. It was an annual tradition to welcome the newcomers with a variety of dance acts, songs, activities, and an incredible talent exhibition. The freshmen’s celebration at Hamstech, which was attended by 2,000 students, lit up in the party.

When the winners were crowned and awarded the prestigious titles of Miss and Mr. Freshers 2022, the audience erupted in applause. Finally, the event concluded, leaving behind unforgettable memories to be treasured for a lifetime.