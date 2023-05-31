Hanamkonda: KU authorities accused of manipulating information, neglecting teacher concerns

Association general secretary Dr Mamidala Estari has called for registration of a cheating case against officials who provided false information to NAAC during their three-day visit to the university in May last week

AKUT GS Dr Estari submitting a memorandum to KU Registrar T Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday.

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya University authorities are facing severe criticism for their alleged lackadaisical approach in addressing the grievances of university teachers. The Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT) has leveled serious allegations against the officials and demanded stern action against those responsible.

Association general secretary Dr Mamidala Estari has called for registration of a cheating case against officials who provided false information to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) during their three-day visit to the university in May last week. Dr Estari also raised concerns about the legitimacy of appointments made to the adjunct faculty, specifically questioning whether the appointment of 16 Associate Professors adhered to the guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC). He asserted that appointing individuals without following guidelines was not only illegal but also lead to wastage of university funds, while also raising doubts about transparency and fairness.

Furthermore, Dr Estari has emphasised the need for individuals in administrative positions to occupy only one role to ensure effective governance. He argued that the accumulation of multiple positions by some officials has resulted in favouritism, factional actions, and unfair treatment of teachers. This unprecedented situation has caused distress among the teaching staff, particularly the women faculty members.

AKUT has submitted a memorandum to KU Registrar Prof Srinivasa Rao, demanding immediate action to address these pressing issues. The association has also highlighted the unresolved suspended Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions. Dr Estari insisted on the prompt resolution of these pending promotions, as the delay has caused financial strain on teachers who are yet to receive their rightful dues.

