Hanamkonda: Man arrested for killing, eating cormorant

Forest Department officials have taken a man in Hanamkonda into custody on charges of allegedly killing and consuming a cormorant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hanamkonda: Banka Kiran (38), a resident of Shyamapet village in the district, was reportedly taken into custody by Forest Department officials on charges of allegedly killing and consuming a cormorant. Kiran, a taxi driver by profession, has reportedly been involved in wildlife hunting for some time, with allegations suggesting that he was also in possession of tiger nails.

The incident came to light following a tip-off by a member of OWLS to the Forest Department. Forest staff, led by a Forest Range Officer (FRO), conducted a raid at Kiran’s residence in Shyamapet on October 24. During the operation, they recorded a statement from Kiran’s wife, who confirmed that he had hunted the bird and consumed it. However, Kiran was not present at the house during the raid, and authorities could not apprehend him at that time.

It wasn’t until Tuesday that the Forest Department managed to take Banka Kiran into custody. He has been reportedly booked under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

The Forest Department has also taken a significant step to investigate the alleged possession of tiger nails. The officials have sent the suspected tiger nails to Hyderabad for further examination to confirm their authenticity as tiger claws. Possession of tiger parts is illegal and a matter of serious concern.

Members of the Orugallu Wildlife Society (OWLS), actively engaged in the protection of birds, animals, and other wildlife in the former Warangal district, expressed their concern regarding this incident. They underscored the importance of cormorants as solid ecological indicators.

