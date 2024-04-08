Poachers on the prowl: Forest officials intensify vigil

They were also informed that any negligence and carelessness in this regard would not be tolerated and would be taken up seriously.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 08:20 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: With more hunting and poaching incidents being reported from different areas in the State, the Forest department has directed its field staff to intensify the vigil to detect traps and snares and to clear them immediately.

Recently, cases of hunting of wild animals were reported in Kanakagiri areas. This apart, a leopard was killed in Siddipet.

Taking serious note of these issues, the Forest department on Monday issued an alert note and instructed District Forest Officers and Circle Heads to ensure immediate action, including arrest of the accused and filing of charge sheets.

All the Circle Heads have been directed to ensure that no hunting or poaching was reported under their jurisdiction.

Increased incidents of forest fires were prompting wild animals to move to other safe areas, including nearby fringe forest villages, eventually making them more vulnerable to hunting and poaching.

In this context, the field staff was instructed to properly screen the area for detecting any that snares or traps fixed in strategic locations and remove them immediately while entering the deep forest areas for extinguishing fire or for filling artificial water sources.

All the forest fringe villages should be continuously sensitised about the ongoing “Catch the Trap” drive.

The intelligence network, including informers should be utilized on a warfooting and the Circle Head or District Forest Officer should personally manage and monitor this aspect to bring effective results of prevention of poaching, the note said.

The field staff was asked to utilize the funds allotted under Secret Service funds effectively to get the information and further strengthening of intelligence network by concerned DFO.

In all the mandals, adequate awareness and interactions with other departmental officials, including Police, Revenue, Panchayat and Tribal Welfare and Electricity should be conducted by the concerned Forest Range Officers, the note said, adding that regular publicity and awareness events and efforts like tom-tom should be taken up.