Karimnagar cops detect collector camp office theft

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Karimnagar: Karimnagar town-I police on Tuesday busted the theft that took place in collector camp office and arrested a person involved in the incident.

Pagidipalli Prasad from Uppuluru, Kankipadu mandal, Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested and recovered a laptop, charter, digital key, pen drive, passport size photos and a bag besides Rs 75,000 cash.

According to police, addicted to liquor consumption, Prasad started thefts for easy money. As local people thrashed and expelled him from the village, Prasad came to Karimnagar one week and engaged in daily wage work by sleeping in the district headquarters bus stand.

On October 29 night, Prasad, in inebriated condition, entered the collector camp office by jumping the surrounding wall and fled with recovered material. The entire episode was recorded in CCTV cameras available in the camp office.

Based on the complaint lodged by the former Collector Dr B Gopi, police registered the case and began investigation by forming two special teams under the supervision of town ACP. Cops, who started investigation by watching CCTV footage, arrested the accused on Tuesday.

