Hanamkonda: MLA Vinay Bhaskar distributes study material to 295 students

He also had mid-day meals with the students at the Markazi school.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar having lunch with students at Markazi school in Hanamkonda on Friday. MLA Vinay Bhaskar distributing study material at Markazi school in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has distributed study material for the students who are preparing for the SSC exams at the Government Markazi high school and Government Practicing high school here on Friday.

He also had mid-day meals with the students at the Markazi school. 295 students were provided with the study material.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the State government under the Mana Basti – Mana Badi programme was trying to improve 12 types of facilities at the government schools under the GWMC limits for the benefit of the students from the poor financial background.

He has appreciated BRS leader Santosh for coming forward to hand over the study material for a total of 900 students in Warangal West constituency.