GWMC council approves Rs 612.29 crore budget for 2023-24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Mayor G Sudharani at GWMC on during the council meeting on Thursday.

Warangal: The council of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has approved an annual draft budget with an outlay of Rs 612.29 crore for the year 2023-24 here on Wednesday. While Mayor G Sudharani presided over the meeting, MLC B Saraiah, MLA N Narender, Hanamkonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik, GWMC commissioner P Pravinya, corporators and officials were present.

It was estimated that Rs 213.63 crore revenue would come from general taxes, while Rs.394.16 crore would come as grants for the year 2023-24.

While Rs.75 crore was allotted for the payment of salaries/wages of the employees and Rs 26.69 crore for the maintenance of sanitation, Rs 16 crore was allotted for payment of electricity bills. The other allocations include Rs 21.35 crore for Green budget, Rs 23.45 crore for the engineering section, Rs 13.06 crore for the general expenditure and Rs 1.20 crore for town planning. While Rs 70 lakh was earmarked for disaster response fund, Rs 12.29 crore was allotted for the improvement of the basic infrastructure in the merged villages and slums under the GWMC limits.

The Mayor said that Rs 22.98 crore had been allotted for emergency works in the wards, while Rs.1.60 crore were allotted for setting up the vendors’ zones and open gyms in the city.