SRU ranks 98th in NIRF-MHRD all India engineering category

SR University has also been positioned within the rank band of 101-150 in the University category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

SRU Chancellor A Varada Reddy, VC Prof Deepak Garg and others at the press meet on Tuesday.

Hanamkonda: SR University (SRU) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the 98th rank in the prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-MHRD All India Level Rankings in the Engineering category. The university has also been positioned within the rank band of 101-150 in the University category.

Addressing a press meet at the campus near here on Tuesday, SRU Chancellor A Varada Reddy stated that the university is the only private institution in Telangana to secure a spot in the NIRF rankings for the Engineering category. Additionally, he commended the staff members and students for their dedication and hard work that contributed to this success. SR University also holds Tier-I NBA Accreditation for all its B.Tech programmes.

Highlighting the university’s accomplishments, Vice-Chancellor Prof Deepak Garg said that SR University outperformed other private institutes and universities in Telangana to clinch the top position in the rankings. He credited the university’s continuous growth to its focus on academics, placements, research, and innovation. The institution’s curriculum, centered on innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship, along with its strong faculty and research focus, has resulted in over 2000 publications, more than 190 patents, and research funding of Rs 15 Crore from more than 50 projects.

Moreover, the university boasts successful placements with high packages offered by more than 150 companies. “With its consistent track record of attracting talented students and faculty from across the country, SR University has achieved an impressive placement rate of over 95 percent, with the highest annual salary package reaching Rs 29.36 lakhs,” he said. Registrar Prof R Archana Reddy and teaching faculty members were present at the press meet.