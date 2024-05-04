Hanamkonda: SRU’s YNTRA 2.0 Expo showcases innovation and industry collaboration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 08:25 PM

Hanamkonda: SR University hosted the second edition of its Project Expo, YNTRA 2.0 showcasing the students’ innovative projects across various departments and schools within the university.

YNTRA 2.0 featured around 70 projects from departments such as computer science and artificial intelligence, electronics and communication, electrical and electronics, mechanical, civil engineering besides School of Business and School of Agriculture.

Students, working in teams of four, have crafted projects to demonstrate their academic learning and practical skills. The inaugural ceremony was attended by 15 industry experts, the vice-chancellor, deans and heads of various departments.

YNTRA 2.0 was an initiative by the vice-chancellor Deepak Garg. The expo aims to equip students with industry-relevant skills and foster innovation in academia, student welfare dean and organising secretary of the event Dr. AVV Sudhakar said.

The vice-chancellor Garg emphasised SR University’s commitment to academic excellence and technological advancement. He introduced the concept of an open-book examination system to encourage creative thinking among students.

CEO of Redeem Industry Arun Kumar Pasuladi, CEO of Sree Nidhi Ascend Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Dr. Sruthi Bhargava Choubey and representatives from Vodafone, Idea Pvt. Ltd, CISCO, Doordarshan and others attended the expo. SRU registrar Dr. Archana Reddy and others were present, said a release here on Saturday.