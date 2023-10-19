Telangana: SR University students learn about space tech at NRSC-ISRO

Hanamkonda: A visit to the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC)-ISRO Outreach Facility in Hyderabad by SR University students on Thursday proved to be an enriching and educational experience, exposing them to the latest advancements in remote sensing and satellite technology, said the Vice-Chancellor of SR University, Prof Deepak Garg.

In a press note on Thursady the VC said, students received a comprehensive overview of NRSC’s role in advancing Earth observation technology and its significant contributions to various domains, including agriculture, disaster management, and environmental monitoring. They also had the unique opportunity to witness state-of-the-art satellite ground stations, data processing centres, and satellite integration areas. This hands-on experience provided students with valuable insights into the intricate processes involved in acquiring, processing, and analyzing satellite data.

During their visit, students engaged in interactive sessions with experts who shared their vast knowledge and experiences in developing and operating remote sensing satellites. This direct interaction allowed the students to gain a deeper understanding of the practical applications of remote sensing technology. The VC underscored the collaborative efforts of NRSC and SR University in promoting science education and research.