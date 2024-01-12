‘HanuMan’ team to donate Rs 14.25 lakh for construction of Ram Mandir

Ahead of its official release on January 12, premier shows were screened in almost 300 theaters, creating a buzz of excitement.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 January 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film ‘HanuMan‘ has hit silver screens on Friday, receiving a positive response from the audience.

As promised during the pre-release event, the film unit pledged to donate Rs 14.25 lakh from the premier show collections for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Chiranjeevi, attending the event as the chief guest, announced that Rs 5 from each ticket would be contributed toward construction of Ram Mandir. The film unit will keep contributing Rs 5 from each ticket until the film remains in theatres.

Following the film’s success and widespread appreciation, the ‘HanuMan’ team visited the Hanuman temple in Film Nagar to offer prayers.

Directed by Prasanth Varma, ‘HanuMan’ features Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer in lead roles.