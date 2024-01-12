HanuMan Review: Prasanth Varma’s cinematic brilliance transforms superhero movie into epic spectacle

HanuMan is totally a director's film. Prasanth Varama's vision is magnificent, and he brought his imaginatory world of Anjanadri perfectly to the screen at a top-notch level.

By Saki

Hyderabad: HanuMan, written and directed by Prasanth Varma, is the first superhero tale from the PVCU, Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. HanuMan is inspired by the character of God Hanuman and his stand against evil. HanuMan was released in theaters today in multiple languages across the globe.

HanuMan is a simple story of conflict between a superhero and a supervillain. The superhero Hanumanthu, played by Teja Sajja, gets the powers of the god Hanuman from a stone with his blood. The supervillain Michael, played by Vinay Rai, who lives on the greed of being a global superhero, tries to grab Hanumanthu’s powers with that stone. How Hanumanthu wins over the evil Michael to save the world is the rest of the film’s story. The much more exciting and deeper plot of the film is how it is connected with the original Ramayan and the events in its history.

HanuMan is totally a director’s film. Prasanth Varama’s vision is magnificent, and he brought his imaginatory world of Anjanadri perfectly to the screen at a top-notch level. The ultimate detailing in the VFX work to bring out the best cinematic experience that feels very realistic is what defines Prashant’s vision.

Prasanth Varma’s writing about the transformation of an underdog into a superhero is phenomenal. He established the underdog so carefully that the belief in superhero powers is justified. The only minus point in Prasanth’s writing is the dragged screenplay in the first half. A few moments could run much faster. Other than that, the establishment of the world of Anjanadri, the idea of bandits, generating comedy with an underdog lead, bringing out the superpowers, very good emotional bonding between sister and brother, and the ultimate connection of the plot to the epic Ramayana—everything is brilliant.

The characters of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani are well written, as is the lead.

Coming to the production, HanuMan is itself an epic with superior making values. The VFX work is handled brilliantly with a limited budget. The climax portion of the film, where God Hanuman is originally shown, will leave the audience with goosebumps, for sure. Also, the quick overview of Ramayan is well done.

Teja Sajja gave everything to the role of Hanumanthu. He perfectly fits the underdog and even justifies the superhero with good balance, despite being a less experienced hero in the industry. Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar stand out. Varalaxmi’s action episode is whistle-worthy. Vennela Kishore, Srinu, and Satya gave many hilarious laughs.

Vinay Rai looks stylish, but the negative shades can be shown much better. Amritha Aiyer is okay with her role.

HanuMan is the best technically made film in recent times in Telugu. The music, visuals, VFX, and all other production elements totally shine in every episode.

HanuMan should be experienced only in theaters for its world and visualization. The sequel is very much awaited, with Hanuman set to keep his promise to Rama. When Bollywood disappoints you with Adipurush, Tollywood actually teaches you how to treat an epic with HanuMan.